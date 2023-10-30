Help Wanted: Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeks Corrections Officers

The Washington County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for full-time Corrections Officers.

Base pay for this position is $16.72, with higher pay rates available based on previous experience in the corrections field. Excellent benefits packages to include health insurance, life insurance and generous paid time off policy.

Must be 18 years old with no felony convictions, minimum of a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Please call the office at 785-325-2293 ex.2 or email us atwcs2924@gmail.com for an application.