KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local News

K-187 Closure Begins Today In Nemaha County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

A section of K-187 in Nemaha County will close today, April 25, for two bridge replacement projects. Work will begin on the Weyer Creek and Nemaha River Drainage bridges, which are approximately three and six miles north of Centralia.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), K-187 will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 36 and K-9. Motorists will be detoured to U.S. 36 and should add up to 10 minutes to their travel schedules.

Work will take place Monday through Friday during daytime hours. Estimated completion is early November, weather permitting.

Reece Construction, of Salina, is the contractor on both projects, with a total cost of approximately $2.36 million.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Previous articleApril 25th Track Coverage
Next articleReport: Kansas’ shortage of long-term care facility staff fourth worst in nation
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

