K-187 Closure Begins Today In Nemaha County

A section of K-187 in Nemaha County will close today, April 25, for two bridge replacement projects. Work will begin on the Weyer Creek and Nemaha River Drainage bridges, which are approximately three and six miles north of Centralia.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), K-187 will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 36 and K-9. Motorists will be detoured to U.S. 36 and should add up to 10 minutes to their travel schedules.

Work will take place Monday through Friday during daytime hours. Estimated completion is early November, weather permitting.

Reece Construction, of Salina, is the contractor on both projects, with a total cost of approximately $2.36 million.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.