The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a Freeze Warning from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for Marshall, Washington and Nemaha counties in Kansas. It is advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold weather.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Riley and Pottawatomie counties 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday as well.