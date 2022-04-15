Cowley County officer-involved shooting

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday in rural Cowley County. Three deputies were shot, and one woman was shot and killed during the incident.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an investigation at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Friday, April 15. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 11:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle. They began searching for the reported black Jeep Liberty, and at approximately 12:10 p.m. deputies radioed that they had located the vehicle north of Winfield, Kansas. It was parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Road.

The three deputies approached the SUV and made contact with the female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle. When they attempted to remove her from the vehicle, the woman pulled out a handgun and gunfire was exchanged.

All three deputies were struck during the shooting. The woman was also shot during the incident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman will be identified once next of kin has been notified.

EMS responded and transported the three deputies to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Following treatment of their injuries, two of the deputies have been upgraded to good condition, and could be released later today. The third deputy’s injuries are more serious, but he is expected to recover.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Cowley County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.