COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the woman killed in the officer-involved shooting in Cowley County as Andrea C. Barrow, 32, of Arkansas City, Kansas.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office has one sheriff’s deputy still recovering from injuries at Wesley Medical Center. He is now in good condition. Two additional deputies involved in the shooting have been released from the hospital to continue recovering at home.

This investigation is ongoing.