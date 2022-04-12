85.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
NCK Tech Beloit Campus To Hold Full-Scale Tornado Training Exercise

By Derek Nester

On April 27th, 2022, students from NCK Technical College-Beloit Campus will be participating in a training exercise in conjunction with emergency personnel from various organizations within Mitchell County and several surrounding areas. This exercise is designed to simulate the devastation and injuries that may occur from a tornado with the use of special effects make up and props and to allow participants to practice their response efforts to these types of emergencies.

NCK Technical College nursing students along with emergency personnel will treat the simulated victims who are staged with varying degrees of injury. The event is not real; however, it is the aim of this exercise to make the medical response as realistic as possible. During the drill, emergency teams from Mitchell County and surrounding areas will participate.

The exercises will take place on campus and drill areas will be clearly marked. We wish to assure you that this is only an exercise and not a real emergency. We ask for your patience and understanding if the exercise disrupts your daily routine. NCK Technical College thanks you for your support of this event. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nursing Instructor, Samantha Miller, at smiller@ncktc.edu or 785-738-9089.

