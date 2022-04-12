85.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Severe Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon & Evening; Fire Danger Exists

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

A few severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening across the entire outlook area. While the coverage of storms is somewhat uncertain, IF any storm develops it could quickly become severe as they move east northeast around 50 mph.

These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Thunderstorms are forecast to form into a line during the mid and late evening hours and could still be severe with damaging winds and hail. Please stay weather-aware, check our website for forecast updates, and have multiple ways to receive warnings throughout the evening.

We recommend having access to a battery operated radio, and download our KNDY mobile app to your smartphone.

Windy conditions are forecast to develop Today. This is forecast to create very high to extreme fire danger for north central Kansas where relative humidity values are expected to be below 30 percent.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area with south wind gusts forecast to be between 40 and 50 mph. Take care to prevent any wild fires and secure any loose outdoor objects.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

