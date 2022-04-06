44.9 F
Salina
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Post Rock Community Foundation Match Month Helps PRCF Continue To Grow

By Derek Nester

SYLVAN GROVE, Kan.— The Post Rock Community Foundation (PRCF) saw a second consecutive successful Match Month in February generating $57,623.58 from 162 different donors. Add in the match from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the total Match Month proceeds amount to $132,623.58.

“We were again thrilled with the results of this year’s Match Month,” PRCF Vice Chairman John Baetz said. “Given the record contributions from a year ago, board members were a bit unsure what to expect this year, but donors answered the call and again helped us take advantage of the generous match from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.”

As part of the Match Month initiative the Hansen Foundation matches donations to qualifying community foundations in their coverage area. The donations and the match are used to further grow the PRCF community fund endowment and then a percentage of the community fund is used to make grants to a variety of charitable community projects.

“The PRCF board is thrilled to serve in an area where so many are willing to give,” Baetz added. “The proceeds from our Match Month will help to make even more great community projects possible in the PRCF area.”

For more information about the Post Rock Community Foundation or to apply for the next round of community grants please visit www.postrockcf.org.

Previous articlePeacock App To Broadcast Sunday Morning Baseball Package; Two Royals Games Scheduled
Next articleHearing for Proposed Revision of Dairy Laboratory Regulation
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.