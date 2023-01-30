KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKDNS News

Post Rock Community Foundation Could Earn 200% Match In February

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Post Rock Community Foundation (PRCF) could earn additional dollars for charitable grants in the community through a county-wide Match Month gift matching campaign.

Over the past five years, the PRCF has hosted a Match Month, taking advantage of a matching grant initiative from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Logan, Kan., with a mission to “reverse the population decline, increase the economic opportunities and strengthen critical community services” in its 26-county coverage area.

After a successful Match Month in February of 2022, the PRCF is excited to again take advantage of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s generous match and continue their work in supporting important institutions in the USD #298 and #299 footprint.

The Sylvan Grove Fair and Agriculture Association is just one of the dozens of area non-profit organizations to receive funding from the PRCF, most recently to replace the deteriorating bleachers at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Sylvan Grove.

“This project has improved the seating so that the community can enjoy the many events that occur throughout the year on the fairgrounds,” Fair Association board member Ben Kratky said. “The new bleachers not only provided more seating, but also a safe environment for the community members. The grants from the Post Rock Community Foundation helped improve the fairgrounds tremendously, and the fair board is grateful for their support.”

During the February Match Month, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation will match all public gifts to the Post Rock Community Action Fund at the Post Rock Community Foundation, up to $50,000. The Post Rock Community Action Fund is an unrestricted community grant fund that supports projects and programs focused on improving quality of life in the Post Rock area. New this year, the Hansen Foundation will also increase the additional match – up to $45,000 for a permanent operating endowment and up to $5,000 for immediate administrative needs. That means that community foundations that raise the full $50,000 for the permanent grant fund will receive a 200% match!

To take advantage of this match consider mailing a donation to the Post Rock Community Foundation, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481 or go online to donate at https://postrockcf.org/match-month/.

For more information find the Post Rock Community Foundation on Facebook or contact a current board member.
About Post Rock Community Foundation 
Since 2010, the Post Rock Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, PRCF is proud to serve the communities of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and USD 299. For more information, visit www.postrockcf.org.
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

