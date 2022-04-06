50.1 F
Peacock App To Broadcast Sunday Morning Baseball Package; Two Royals Games Scheduled

By Derek Nester

 STAMFORD, Conn. – April 6, 2022 – Peacock will become the exclusive home to a new Major League Baseball game of the week on Sunday mornings, it was announced today. Beginning on May 8, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 10:30 a.m. CT and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

The first game (Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park on May 8 at 10:30 a.m. CT) will be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network, with the remaining 17 games available exclusively on Peacock’s premium service (full schedule below). In addition, Peacock will be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 12:30 p.m. CT that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.

Peacock will also feature classic MLB games, award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive, and highlight packages available on-demand in a new MLB hub.

“We are excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball, which will exclusively offer Peacock subscribers a premium property in a unique time slot for the sport, while continuing NBC Sports’ rich baseball history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports.

“Expanding Peacock’s premium live sports offering for customers remains a top priority and we are very excited to partner with MLB to bring a new, exclusive package of games to Peacock on Sunday mornings for baseball fans,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “We look forward to building upon NBC Sports’ long-standing relationship with Major League Baseball and providing streaming customers exclusive access to games on Peacock.”

“As consumption habits continue to evolve, it is important for us to provide new ways for fans who are outside the cable bundle to watch MLB games,” said Noah Garden, Major League Baseball Chief Revenue Officer. “This agreement marks an exciting new chapter to the extensive history of innovation between MLB and NBC Sports in delivering exciting baseball action to our fans.”

The first Major League Baseball television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network. Additionally, from 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless Postseason moments.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

2022 MLB on Peacock – Sunday Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup
May 8 10:30 a.m. CT Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
May 15 10:30 a.m. CT San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
May 22 10:30 a.m. CT St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
May 29 10:30 a.m. CT San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 5 10:30 a.m. CT Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 12 10:30 a.m. CT Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19 11:00 a.m. CT Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26 11:00 a.m. CT New York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3 11:00 a.m. CT Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10 11:00 a.m. CT Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17 11:00 a.m. CT Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24 11:00 a.m. CT Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31 11:00 a.m. CT Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7 11:00 a.m. CT Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14 11:00 a.m. CT San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21 11:00 a.m. CT Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28 11:00 a.m. CT Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4 11:00 a.m. CT Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

 

 

