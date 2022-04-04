Investigation Indicates 2-Year-Old Killed By Joplin Officer In Baxter Springs Hostage Situation

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided additional information related to the officer-involved shooting that occurred during a hostage incident on Saturday, March 26 in Baxter Springs.

While investigative work remains, several preliminary findings have been reached.

Taylor Shutte, 27, was killed just outside of the camping trailer after she was struck by multiple gunshots fired by Eli Crawford.

It is believed that Eli Crawford, 37, died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation indicates that 2-year-old Clesslynn Crawford died as a result of the single round fired by an officer from the Joplin Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. We ask the public for patience as KBI agents finish their work. The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Nothing further can be released at this time.