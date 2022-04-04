Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/28/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 03/21/22 meeting and the amended agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. informed the Board that his assistant Leslie Jeter has turned in her resignation and her last day will be April 1. The Board gave approval to advertise for a replacement.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Don Bruna Construction, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 8 hours machine hire

$1,440.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109324

Newman Signs, Jamestown, ND

For 6 sign stands & 21 pkts letters & numbers

$1,202.62-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109323

Midwest Auction recently sold all Road & Bridge surplus equipment for a total of $58,550.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Allied Technical, Hays, KS

For 911 address support mapping services

$2,500.00-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6415

Clerk of the District Court, Marysville, KS

For diversion payments

$1,295.00-Diversion Fund-P.O. #6667

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. Thursday, March 31, 2022 will be Denise Bruna’s last day of work.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Emmy Sedlacek from Clerk II Step II at 18.61/hr to Motor Vehicle Supervisor at $20.62/hr effective April 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Leslie Jeter met with the Board to discuss ARPA funds. The first reporting encompasses the end of March and will be due the first part of April. The Board determined that all requests for ARPA funds should include itemized information and be submitted through Leslie and then she will present to the Board for a decision. Leslie also reiterated to the Board that the Webinars for ARPA are still encouraging entities to use some of these funds for Premium Pay for employees to show appreciation for maintaining high level services throughout the 2019 and 2020 pandemic.

Dave Seagren of Marysville met with the Board to discuss the Oketo black top and asked if lines could be painted on this road as night time and driving in the rain make it hard to see the road. Public Works Coordinating Office Supervisor Sondra Klover joined the meeting to let the Board know that this request has been made before. Once the markings are put on the roads, they will have to be continued. The county does not have the equipment to do this. The Board will discuss with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig in the near future.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Bobbi Price will be retiring later this year.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve hiring Leslie Jeter at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman to start April 11 at the rate of $40,536.00/yearly salary as Jail Clerk/Office Manager. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following vouchers to be paid out of the ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Marysville Advocate-resolution publication $ 180.00

Frankfort Area News-resolution publication $ 197.00

Marshall County-reimbursement L. Jeter $26,000.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bill. Unanimous.

KDHE, Division of Environment – permits $185.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the abatement with a value of 6,065 with a tax amount of $954.52. Unanimous.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that Eric Stallbaumer with AHRS picked up the CM@R contract to review.

Wayne Kruse with MCAC, Marysville Chief of Police Matt Simpson, Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook met with the Board to discuss the Choose Arts Summer Camp being sponsored by MCAC in conjunction with Axtell Principal Alana Sodden. Chief of Police Matt Simpson and County Sheriff Tim Ackerman have both agreed to participate in the arts camps to implement bullying, drugs and alcohol prevention into the curriculum. Mr. Kruse feels that once the summer camps get established, they should be close to fiscally self sufficient and are really only asking for help with start up costs at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve $25,000 to MCAC for the Summer Arts Camp from the Special Alcohol Fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board discussed the recent township meeting. Commissioner Bramhall reported he received a call from Brett Parker regarding the cattle guards. Commissioner Blaske also received a call from Mr. Parker in reference to the cattle guards. Mr. Parker was directed that he needs to request a time to visit with the township officers regarding this situation. County Counselor Jason Brinegar reiterated that it is an unwritten policy that any requests regarding township roads need to start with the township Board.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. AHRS was recently on site at the Health department taking measurements for the floor shoring project. Health Nurse Skalla found an old quote from Fairbury Glass regarding the windows and will have them come back out to update the quote and schedule a time prior to the awnings being replaced to repair the windows. The awning replacement is scheduled for sometime in April. Health Nurse Skalla also noted a new crack at the health department. The Board decided to contact KCAMP to have an adjuster come look at the roof and the crack.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employment candidates with the Board and Health Nurse

Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:55 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employment candidates with the Board and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:00 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Commissioner Bramhall got called away from the meeting at 12:04 p.m.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson asked the Board for clarification regarding employees requesting to take unpaid leave. After consulting with HR Partners, it was recommended that if an employee has accumulated time available, they are required to take this time prior to taking any leave time without pay. Kristina Dietrick with HR Partners will be conducting our final leadership class on April 12 and will be working with the department heads on the new Marshall County Handbook. This will be a topic of discussion and will be implemented into the new handbook.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:14 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.