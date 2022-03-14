Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/7/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Samantha Jackson, Deputy County Clerk present. Keith Bramhall was absent from the meeting. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 02/28/2022 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Heather Ellis with Agency on Aging joined the meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Heather Ellis. The Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:55 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig meet with the board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders.

Motion passed 2-0.

BAT Tire Co., Frankfort, KS

For Hercules backhoe tires & rust removal

$1,505.50 – Road & Bridge Fund – P.O. #109316

Truck Repair Plus Inc, Marysville, KS

Replace slack adjusters, pink kits, & grease

$1,297.78 – Road & Bridge Fund – P.O. #109314

National Sign Co., Ottawa, KS

Delineators

$1,407.00 – Road & Bridge Fund – P.O. #109313

Truck Repair Plus Inc, Marysville, KS

Diagnose fuel/oil issue, seals, orings, tubing & freight

$1,264.91 – Solid Waste Fund – P.O. #109315

County Counselors Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Fund Transfer Request from ARPA to County General in the amount of $178.97 for monthly investment interest – February. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

Contract Attorney Fee (February 2022)

$3,250.00 – District Court Fund – P.O. #6636

Pfaff Sales and Rentals, LLC, Randolph, KS

Containers for Range

$6,150.00 – Sheriffs Capital Outlay Fund – P.O. #6575

Networks Plus, Home, KS

Tech IT

$1,815.00 – Sheriff General Fund – P.O. #6574

Jackson Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, Holton, KS

Autopsy

$2,300.00 – District Coroner Fund – P.O. #6576

AARMS, Midway, UT

Jail Program

$1,320.00 – Sheriff General Fund– P.O. #6577

Treanor HL,

January & February Architecture Svcs

$92,029.32 – County General Fund – P.O. #6650

Komtek,

CVN Mailing

$4,721.00 – Appraiser Fund – P.O. #6424

Agency On Aging Director, Ashley Lyhane met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve, and sign the Transit Asset Management Memo agreement. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319 (b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, with Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Motion passed 2-0.

Evergy – $128.23

Kansas Rural Water Association – $1,487.38

Linda Weber – $161.61

Charlie Schwindamann – $225.00

County Health Nurse, Cheryl Skalla joined the meeting.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve, and sign the Grant Application Signature Page. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:16 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.