Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Here’s All Nine of the Chiefs’ Selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Chiefs were awarded two compensatory picks on Tuesday afternoon

By Derek Nester

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The National Football League awarded two compensatory picks to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, officially setting the selection order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ nine selections:

  • No. 30 overall (Round 1)
  • No. 62 overall (Round 2)
  • No. 94 overall (Round 3)
  • No. 103 overall (Round 3)*
  • No. 135 overall (Round 4)
  • No. 233 overall (Round 7)
  • No. 243 overall (Round 7)
  • No. 251 overall (Round 7)
  • No. 259 overall (Round 7)*
  • * Denotes a compensatory pick

Compensatory picks are allotted to teams that lost significant free agents the year prior and are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Additionally, in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities in the NFL, compensatory selections are also awarded to the previous team of a minority employee who has been hired by another team as its head coach or primary football executive (general manager).

The Chiefs received one compensatory selection via each of those avenues for this year’s draft. In total, the league awarded 39 selections to 16 teams this year.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28 and will continue over the course of three days.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
