Royals Invite 21 Players To Major League Spring Training

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitations are eight pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and four outfielders.

Kansas City Royals Baseball can be heard all season long on Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, and 106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska.

Included in the 21 invitees are 13 players who were originally signed or drafted by Kansas City. Five of the 21 invitees are new to the organization this season, including pitchers Colten Brewer, Brad Peacock and Arodys Vizcaino, infielder Ivan Castillo and outfielder JaCoby Jones.

Kansas City’s 61-man Spring Training roster is attached.