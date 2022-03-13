52.5 F
Royals Announce Revised 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Royals today announced their revised Spring Training schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Kansas City Royals Baseball can be heard all season long on Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, and 106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska.

Kansas City will play 17 games in a 19-day window from March 18-April 5. The Royals will begin their 20th season in Surprise next Friday, March 18 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s Cactus League schedule will feature eight home games and nine road games, including the opener vs. Texas.

The Royals will play 13 different teams in 17 games, including two games vs. Texas, Oakland, Cincinnati and Seattle. The only Cactus League opponent they are not scheduled to play is the Chicago White Sox. The Royals have no games scheduled on Saturday, March 19 or Saturday, April 2. Their final exhibition game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 in Maryvale, Ariz. vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

