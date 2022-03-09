Winter Storm Warning Issued; Several Inches Of Snow Forecast For Region

Snow will overspread northeastern Kansas beginning late this evening. Snowfall is expected to continue through the day Thursday and taper off Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued along and north of I-70 where 4 to 8 inches of total accumulation is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued south of I-70 where 2 to 5 inches could accumulate.

Roadways will be hazardous as snow falls, so use caution while traveling or reschedule plans if able.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM

6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE: Portions of east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.