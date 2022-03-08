Winter Storm Watch Issued Wednesday Afternoon Through Thursday Afternoon

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
* WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible.
* WHERE: Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.
* WHEN: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph may cause some blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.