Winter Storm Watch Issued Wednesday Afternoon Through Thursday Afternoon

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

* WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE: Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph may cause some blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.