Concordia Man Killed In Mitchell County Crash Thursday

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a Concordia man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Mitchell County Thursday.

The report indicates that a 2009 Ford Focus was traveling west on Kansas Highway 9, driven by Larry Monroe Hicks, age 68, of Concordia, near 360 Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Kenworth tractor driven by Adam Lee Badger, 33, of Mankato. The accident occurred approximately noon Thursday. The Focus driven by Hicks went into the westbound ditch, and the tractor overturned onto the driver’s side in the south ditch.

Hicks was killed in the crash, but was wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP report. Badger suffered no injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.