NCK Raptors Bike-A-Thon Fundraiser

North Central KS – The NCK Raptors Mountain Bike Team is excited to share their first ever Bike-A-Thon going on now and ending May 1st. The student athletes will keep track of their miles on the bike during practice and throughout the week. Sponsors are welcome to pledge per mile or donate a flat donation to go towards bike repairs, tire tubes, travel, equipment and more. Each team member has their own pledge page to share with family and friends or community members are welcome to donate to the team at https://app.99pledges.com/fund/nckraptors. Please know that no amount is too small. Your ongoing backing and support of our student athletes is truly appreciated.

The mountain bike team also accepts donations by check, payable to NCK Outdoors, with NCK Raptors in the memo, 1031 180 Rd, Glen Elder, KS. This organization is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, so your donation is tax deductible. The NCK Raptors Mountain Bike Team is the first programming activity the NCK Outdoors entity is supporting.

Catch the Raptors in race action as they will be hosting the second race of the season at Palen Family Farms, Sunday, April 3rd. Visit the NCK Raptors Facebook page for more details on how to volunteer as the date gets closer. The public is welcome to join us in cheering on the team and show support.

Head Coach, John McClure, commented, “We have doubled our team from last year and we are looking forward to a great season! This Bike-A-Thon will be a fun way to get our youth prepared.”

The NCK Raptors Mountain Bike Team, founded in 2020, is an official club in North Central Kansas and has already held practice sessions for the start of the spring event season. The team will com- pete in the Interscholastic Kansas Cycling League which provides programs to help students achieve both competitive and non-competitive cross-country mountain biking goals and comprises the easiest route for youth to get involved in the life-long sport of cycling. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NCKRAPTORS.