Monday, February 21, 2022
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

KDA Announces Specialty Crop Grant Opportunity

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The grant funds are in turn granted to projects and organizations to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; expanding availability and access to specialty crops; and addressing local, regional, and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

Applications will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers. The team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the Kansas economy. Those recommendations will be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make the final awards.

Applications are due to KDA no later than 5:00 p.m. CST on March 31, 2022. For more information, please download and carefully read the 2022 KDA Request for Applications from the KDA website: agriculture.ks.gov/specialtycrop.

Specialty Crop Block Grant funding from USDA–AMS is awarded to states based on recent value and acreage of specialty crops in the state. In 2022, Kansas will receive approximately $335,000; in addition, some remaining funds from the 2021 H.R. 133 Stimulus funding may be available to applicants.

The vision of the Kansas Department of Agriculture is to provide an ideal environment for long-term, sustainable agricultural prosperity and statewide economic growth. The agency will achieve this by advocating for sectors at all levels and providing industry outreach.

