Beloit Police Seek Suspects Following Reported Rape

By Derek Nester
Breaking News

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 hours Officers with the Beloit Police Department and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Beloit for a reported rape. An individual was located inside the home and spoke with officers. The victim stated they had been over powered by two male suspects and sexually assaulted the night prior.

The victim described the suspects as being males, between 5’08 and 6’00 tall, slender to average build. One suspect was described as having long curly blonde hair and was clean shaven. The other suspect had a brown mullet style hair cut and short brown beard.

At this time these suspects are still at large. Please be aware of your surroundings, lock your doors, note to ensure you know who you are opening your door for, and call us for any suspicious activity you may witness. The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s-assistance in locating these individuals. Those with any information regarding this case or any others may call 785-738-2203.

Thank you,
Sgt. Luke Deneke
BPD 604

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
