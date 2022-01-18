Beloit High Student Council Hosting Chili Feed For Joshua Hollerich

Beloit High School StuCo is hosting a benefit chili feed for Joshua Hollerich, a 2020 graduate of Beloit High School and former member of Beloit High School Student Council.

Josh was in a vehicle accident in Atlanta this past weekend and is in a hospital in Atlanta recovering. In order to help Joshua and his family defray some of the costs that will be incurred, we will be hosting a benefit chili feed on the same night as our annual charity event, January 25th, in the BHS Commons from 5:00 until the chili is gone. That night we will be working hard to support one of our own, Joshua Hollerich, and to bring awareness to this year’s charity cause, Diabetes. Please join us!

If you are willing to help in any way, please reach out to Brennan Eilert at beilert@usd273.org, Tammy Channell at tchannell@usd273.org, or Owen Eilert at owen.eilert@usd273.org. Thank you!