58.2 F
Salina
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Beloit High Student Council Hosting Chili Feed For Joshua Hollerich

By Derek Nester

Beloit High School StuCo is hosting a benefit chili feed for Joshua Hollerich, a 2020 graduate of Beloit High School and former member of Beloit High School Student Council.

Josh was in a vehicle accident in Atlanta this past weekend and is in a hospital in Atlanta recovering. In order to help Joshua and his family defray some of the costs that will be incurred, we will be hosting a benefit chili feed on the same night as our annual charity event, January 25th, in the BHS Commons from 5:00 until the chili is gone. That night we will be working hard to support one of our own, Joshua Hollerich, and to bring awareness to this year’s charity cause, Diabetes. Please join us!

If you are willing to help in any way, please reach out to Brennan Eilert at beilert@usd273.org, Tammy Channell at tchannell@usd273.org, or Owen Eilert at owen.eilert@usd273.org. Thank you!

Previous articleKDHE Announces Changes to COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Next articleNorton County Community Foundation to Hire a New Executive Director
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.