Investigation into Shooting Deaths in Larned

PAWNEE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Larned Police Department, and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after three individuals were found shot and killed on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 9:05 p.m., the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered the three subjects dead inside a residence in Larned.

When officers arrived at 524 Park St. in Larned, they located 44-year-old Shala M. Smith, of Larned, 12-year-old Carver A. Smith, of Larned, and 44-year-old Jon B. Smith, of Larned, who each died from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Larned Police Department requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Larned to investigate.

No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident. Additional details will be released after the autopsies are completed.

The investigation is ongoing.