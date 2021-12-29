Bitter Cold With -15 Wind Chills This Weekend; Snow Accumulation Possible

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and flurries across the northern counties of the forecast area, with at most a dusting of snow along the Nebraska border.

Highs will range from the upper 20s along the Nebraska border to the lower 40s in the southeast counties. Thursday and Friday will be warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday afternoon a strong cold front will move into the area and pass through north central Kansas during the morning hours, so highs on Friday will only be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will fall once the cold front passes through the area Friday afternoon. There may be a few showers across the southeast counties Friday afternoon. An upper level storm system will move into the area Friday night into Saturday. At the same time an arctic air mass will be moving southward through the region. Expect snow to develop across much of area through the night, there may be a wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow across the southeast counties, but this should turn over to snow as temperatures drop behind the front.

The snow will linger into Saturday and most areas northwest of I-35 may pick up 1 inch or more of snow. This storm system may produce a band of heavier snow but it is too early to tell where this heavy snow band will develop across the area. North winds will increase to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH possible.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the area Saturday morning and not rise much during the afternoon. The strong winds will cause wind chills to drop to around 15 below zero along the Nebraska border, with 8 to 13 below zero north of I-70, and 0 to 8 south of I-70. The cold wind chills will last through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday temperatures will be cold but moderate a bit into the upper 20s to mid 30s.