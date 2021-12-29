21.9 F
Salina
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Bitter Cold With -15 Wind Chills This Weekend; Snow Accumulation Possible

By Derek Nester
National Weather Service Topeka

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and flurries across the northern counties of the forecast area, with at most a dusting of snow along the Nebraska border.

Highs will range from the upper 20s along the Nebraska border to the lower 40s in the southeast counties. Thursday and Friday will be warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday afternoon a strong cold front will move into the area and pass through north central Kansas during the morning hours, so highs on Friday will only be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will fall once the cold front passes through the area Friday afternoon. There may be a few showers across the southeast counties Friday afternoon. An upper level storm system will move into the area Friday night into Saturday. At the same time an arctic air mass will be moving southward through the region. Expect snow to develop across much of area through the night, there may be a wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow across the southeast counties, but this should turn over to snow as temperatures drop behind the front.

National Weather Service Topeka

The snow will linger into Saturday and most areas northwest of I-35 may pick up 1 inch or more of snow. This storm system may produce a band of heavier snow but it is too early to tell where this heavy snow band will develop across the area. North winds will increase to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH possible.

National Weather Service Topeka

Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the area Saturday morning and not rise much during the afternoon. The strong winds will cause wind chills to drop to around 15 below zero along the Nebraska border, with 8 to 13 below zero north of I-70, and 0 to 8 south of I-70. The cold wind chills will last through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday temperatures will be cold but moderate a bit into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Previous articleCentral Valley Ag Delivers Value
Next articleKDHE reporting 10,000 Delta cases, two dozen Omicron cases of COVID-19 in Kansas
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.