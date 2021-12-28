19.5 F
Salina
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Central Valley Ag Delivers Value

By Derek Nester
Cody Russell, with Central Valley Ag, presents a patronage check to Luke Shamburg of Beloit.

(York, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) continues to give back to member-owners, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. Recently, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of patronage to its member-owners. A total payout of $18.0 Million was approved based on Central Valley Ag’s continuing success. $10.8 Million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $7.2 Million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.

“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to deliver these payments to our patrons,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share in the success of the cooperative.”

Patronage is calculated based on volume during CVA’s fiscal year. Fiscal Year 2021 began September 1, 2020 and ended on August 31, 2021. Checks were mailed to patrons on December 16, 2021.

CVA is also passing through $8.73 million in Section 199 Tax Deductions to the members who marketed their grain through Central Valley Ag. 199 Notifications were mailed to qualifying patrons on December 16, 2021.

The success of Central Valley Ag is a result of its member-owners support, Board of Director’s vision, and the employee’s dedication to excellent customer service.

Previous articleVictims Identified In Double Homicide in Elk County
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.