ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23.

Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton were identified as the two shooting victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Though, the suspect who is believed to have killed Stricker and Smith died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.