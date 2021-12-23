56.3 F
Officer-involved shooting in Andover Under Investigation

By Derek Nester

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, Kansas.

The Andover Police Department contacted the KBI around 11 p.m. to request assistance investigating the shooting. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility at 1009 W. U.S. Highway 54 in Andover.

Four Andover police officers arrived to the area, and they located a man inside one of the storage units. They called him out of the unit to make contact with him. The man was later identified as Nicholas T. Waggoner, 25, of Wichita. Waggoner claimed the storage unit belonged to a family member, but when an officer patted him down he located a severed padlock in his possession.

Officers requested Waggoner’s driver’s license and allowed him to get into a Ford F-150 pickup truck to retrieve it. After he entered the pickup truck, he put the vehicle into reverse and quickly backed up in the direction of officers. One officer fired one round at Waggoner, striking him. The truck then crashed off a steep embankment. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Officers took Waggoner into custody and administered first-aid. EMS responded to the scene. They transported him to Wesley Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Currently, Waggoner is in serious, but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
