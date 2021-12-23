Homicide Investigation in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Cowley State Fishing Lake. Deputies responded to the Lake and conducted an extensive search with the reporting party in order to locate the victim.

At approximately 8 p.m., they discovered 37-year-old Joel Leon-Santos, of Arkansas City, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted life-saving measures but Leon-Santos died from his injuries. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Also assisting with this case is the Winfield Police Department and the Arkansas City Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Nothing further will be released at this time.