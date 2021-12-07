43.7 F
Salina
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Statewide Virtual Job Fair to Be Held December 8-9

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – This week marks the next KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Kansans seeking employment opportunities are encouraged to participate in the Virtual Job Fair beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8 and ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 9. The event will give job seekers the opportunity to meet virtually with multiple businesses. Candidates will be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account as well as live chat and conduct interviews through any digital device such as a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

Kansas has conducted 11 virtual job fairs since the first one in 2020. Hundreds of employers and registered job seekers participated in each online job fair.

“KANSASWORKS’ continued efforts to connect qualified job seekers with meaningful employment are making a difference across our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We are committed to continuing virtual job fairs and other thoughtful strategies to strengthen our workforce and create the best possible job opportunities statewide.”

Those wishing to take part in this week’s virtual job fair must register, regardless of previous participation. Job seekers can find open positions listed on the registration page and are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and login.

The next scheduled KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair is set for February 16 and 17.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the events.

Previous articleFarmers & Ranchers Complete Business At KFB’s 103rd Annual Meeting
Next articleMissing Person Reported In Marshall County
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.