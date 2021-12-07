Statewide Virtual Job Fair to Be Held December 8-9

TOPEKA – This week marks the next KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Kansans seeking employment opportunities are encouraged to participate in the Virtual Job Fair beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8 and ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 9. The event will give job seekers the opportunity to meet virtually with multiple businesses. Candidates will be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account as well as live chat and conduct interviews through any digital device such as a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

Kansas has conducted 11 virtual job fairs since the first one in 2020. Hundreds of employers and registered job seekers participated in each online job fair.

“KANSASWORKS’ continued efforts to connect qualified job seekers with meaningful employment are making a difference across our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We are committed to continuing virtual job fairs and other thoughtful strategies to strengthen our workforce and create the best possible job opportunities statewide.”

Those wishing to take part in this week’s virtual job fair must register, regardless of previous participation. Job seekers can find open positions listed on the registration page and are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and login.

The next scheduled KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair is set for February 16 and 17.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the events.