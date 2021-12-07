Missing Person Reported In Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a missing Marshall County man.

James “Jim” William Knecht, born January 16, 1949, has dementia and left the house this morning about 8:30 a.m. in his sons 2002 Blue Buick Century with license plate 240 NEX. He is possibly wearing jeans and black hoodie. He has no money, and the car doesn’t have a lot of gas.

He is possibly headed to an unknown location in Iowa.

If located, contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (785) 562-3141.