Governor Laura Kelly Encourages Job Seekers to Attend End-of-Year Statewide Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly invites job seekers and employers to participate in the last Statewide Virtual Job Fair being offered in 2022. This virtual fair is hosted by KANSASWORKS and will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
“Since 2109, we have attracted more than $14 billion in capital investment from the private sector and created more than 53,000 jobs,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This type of monumental growth requires a workforce to meet the needs of these businesses. I encourage any Kansan looking for a new opportunity to participate in the virtual job fair.”
Registration is required in order to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
“The Statewide Virtual Job Fairs have been very successful in helping Kansans find new career paths,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “With companies hiring throughout the state, there are jobs available for anyone that is looking and our KANSASWORKS centers are ready and willing to help.”
Workforce development teams provide assistance with the job search process, creating effective resumes, job training, job placement and more. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview on the spot.
Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.
Click here to register for the December 14 Virtual Job Fair.