61.7 F
Salina
Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local News

Norton Business District Named Quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest in Celebration of Small Business

Support the NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT of NORTON by voting online today!

By Derek Nester

NORTON, KS —The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, today announced the quarterfinalists, including NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT of NORTON, KS, in the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest. As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart. The economic vitality of NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT is one way we will continue on the “Road to Recovery” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent We Stand invites the public to take action and play a role in the survival of Main Streets by voting online for their favorite quarterfinalist and moving a deserving Main Street one step closer to the cash grand prize of $25,000.

NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT: Rural America is finally seeing a resurgence in community development success stories, and the momentum in Norton is a strong bond that binds our many civic and private organizations together. With conscientious efforts toward ‘strategic doing’, ‘shopping local’ and embracing regional programs that offer tools for success, we are expanding and revitalizing the quality of life in our small town.

“In the past 10 years our business district has been future focused, enabling over 21 businesses to complete Storefront Renewal programs. Grit and determination along with a long history of entrepreneurship and invention keep Norton true to its roots in manufacturing, technology, healthcare services, and agriculture, giving our business district challenges to remain a vital link,” said Donna Liddle, Norton Area Chamber of Commerce and Travel & Tourism CEO. “This is a challenge that we are addressing.”

More than 494,000 total votes were cast for 216 nominees during the nominations phase. The 2021 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

To vote online for quarterfinalists in the “America’s Main Streets” contest please visit MainStreetContest.com.

Semifinalist online voting begins November 15 and runs through December 12. The winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced December 20, 2021, with a celebration event tentatively scheduled for February 2022.

Additional contest prizes include:

  • STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S.
  • Do it Best $500 shopping spree
  • tmbr Flooring $500 shopping spree
  • Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree
  • Public relations and social media recognition
  • A special plaque for the winner to proudly display

For more information on NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT visit: https://www.discovernorton.com or contact Donna Liddle, Norton Area Chamber of Commerce at (785) 877-2501, or email the Chamber at nortoncc@discovernorton.com .

Presenting Contest Sponsor:

STIHL Inc., America’s number-one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment*, is the founding sponsor of Independent We Stand and the presenting sponsor of America’s Main Streets contest. The company follows a unique distribution strategy in the handheld outdoor power equipment industry, choosing never to sell products at big box stores, but instead remaining loyal to its 10,000+ authorized local STIHL Dealers nationwide.

Supporting Contest Sponsors:

About Norton Area Chamber of Commerce: We were established in 1905 and have always been a driving force for community development and business revitalization efforts as well as historic preservation and establishing a historic downtown district. The Chamber also manages Travel & Tourism, which focuses on advertising, promotion, and embracing our historic structures for revitalization and preservation. We also have the advantage of incredible traffic counts on U.S. Hwy 36. ‘Every Business Counts!’

About Independent We Stand

Independent We Stand is a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them. The Independent We Stand movement is sponsored by STIHL Inc. STIHL products are sold through more than 10,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers from coast to coast – not big box stores. Associate sponsors include North American Hardware and Paint Association, Nationwide Marketing Group, Do it Best Corp. and tmbr Flooring.

*”Number one selling brand” is based on syndicated Irwin Broh Research as well as independent consumer research of 2009-2020 U.S. sales and market share data for the gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment category combined sales to consumers and commercial landscapers.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/8/2021
Next articleMCAC’s Soup Day Thursday; Features Specialty Soups
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.