61.7 F
Salina
Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

MCAC’s Soup Day Thursday; Features Specialty Soups

By Derek Nester

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative will host a Soup Day Thursday, November 18, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 South 9th Street, Marysville.

“MCAC strives to bring diverse, high-quality artists and performers to Marshall County and we are taking that same approach to our Soup Day,” said Hannah Simpson, the group’s secretary. “We have picked a variety of soups from the traditional favorites like potato and chicken noodle to the new and exciting white chicken chili and creamy sausage tortellini. Whether you are a classic chili person or a zesty chicken tortilla soup person, we will have a warm bowl of soup perfect for you.”

The menu features soups traditionally served at Soup Days: chili, potato, and chicken noodle; additionally, three specialty soups will be served: chicken tortilla soup, creamy sausage and tortellini soup, white chicken chili,

Chili dogs, hot dogs, walking tacos, breads, and crackers will be served. A buffet of desserts will be available, too.

A freewill donation will be taken.

Live entertainment will be featured during lunch and dinner. Jerry Horton, Deb Landoll, and Rachel Massoth will play during lunch; John Banister, Gina Miller, and Cindy Voet will play during dinner.

Dine-in, delivery and carryout are available. For carryout and delivery, people should call 785-859-4260. Pre-orders are being accepted; call or text the cooperative’s phone number.

The arts cooperative is a 501(c)(3) organization striving to unite the county as an arts community by promoting, inspiring, and supporting the arts and artists through schools, community members, and other arts organizations to enrich the lives of all. The cooperative brings professional artists to the county to perform for the public and work with students.

Upcoming events include Dueling Divas and Divos Saturday, November 13; the event is sold out. “Christmas in Killarney: An Irish Christmas Celebration” will be December 1 at 7 p.m. in the Marysville High School auditorium. A freewill donation will be taken. Doors to the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m.; seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Previous articleNorton Business District Named Quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest in Celebration of Small Business
Next article11-15-21 KU STUNS TEXAS-KSU WINS-OU UPSET-HS FBALL-CHIEFS FIND MOJO
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.