MCAC’s Soup Day Thursday; Features Specialty Soups

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative will host a Soup Day Thursday, November 18, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 South 9th Street, Marysville.

“MCAC strives to bring diverse, high-quality artists and performers to Marshall County and we are taking that same approach to our Soup Day,” said Hannah Simpson, the group’s secretary. “We have picked a variety of soups from the traditional favorites like potato and chicken noodle to the new and exciting white chicken chili and creamy sausage tortellini. Whether you are a classic chili person or a zesty chicken tortilla soup person, we will have a warm bowl of soup perfect for you.”

The menu features soups traditionally served at Soup Days: chili, potato, and chicken noodle; additionally, three specialty soups will be served: chicken tortilla soup, creamy sausage and tortellini soup, white chicken chili,

Chili dogs, hot dogs, walking tacos, breads, and crackers will be served. A buffet of desserts will be available, too.

A freewill donation will be taken.

Live entertainment will be featured during lunch and dinner. Jerry Horton, Deb Landoll, and Rachel Massoth will play during lunch; John Banister, Gina Miller, and Cindy Voet will play during dinner.

Dine-in, delivery and carryout are available. For carryout and delivery, people should call 785-859-4260. Pre-orders are being accepted; call or text the cooperative’s phone number.

The arts cooperative is a 501(c)(3) organization striving to unite the county as an arts community by promoting, inspiring, and supporting the arts and artists through schools, community members, and other arts organizations to enrich the lives of all. The cooperative brings professional artists to the county to perform for the public and work with students.

Upcoming events include Dueling Divas and Divos Saturday, November 13; the event is sold out. “Christmas in Killarney: An Irish Christmas Celebration” will be December 1 at 7 p.m. in the Marysville High School auditorium. A freewill donation will be taken. Doors to the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m.; seating will be on a first come, first served basis.