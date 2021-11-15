Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/8/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of 11/01/2021 and agenda for today’s meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 8:33 a.m. per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:48 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Seneca Ready Mix, Inc., Seneca, KS

For concrete for bridge projects

$4,077.10-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109284

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

For machine hire

$3,825.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109283

Kurtz Tree Service, Marysville, KS

For labor & machine hire for tree removal (2)

$2,000.00-General Fund/Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109282

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Bridge crew is planning to pour the decking on the bridge on 18th Terrace North of Winifred. Road crews are hauling rock and blading. Discussed adding language to the NRP application checklist to remind people to check in with the Public Works Department regarding flood plain locations and permitting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve step raises as follows at the recommendation of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig effective December 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Ryan Latta $17.63/hr to $18.13/hr

Tom Wilson $17.63/hr to $18.13/hr

Courtney Cassidy $17.63/hr to $18.13/hr

Kelly Fitzgerald $18.63/hr to $19.63/hr

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Director Lyhane asked the Board if she was supposed to put all of her public notices in both Marshall County newspapers. Both papers were designated the official paper so it was advised to send notices to both papers. Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane asked the Board for permission to advertise for a driver. The Board would like to see transportation numbers and daily stops prior to authorizing this.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding by and between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners allowing 2022 International Registration Plan (IRP) and Commercial vehicles renewals to be processed in November and December of 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:38 a.m. per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:43 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Sunset Law Enforcement, Ackley, IA

For Ammo

$1,385.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6492

Merck

For private vaccine

$7,905.93-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6290

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccine

$33,224.75-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6291

Pfizer, Inc.

For private vaccine

$19,936.56-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6292

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Grant Griffee – wages $180.08

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 20 minutes at 11:26 a.m. per KSA 75-4319(b)(4) to discuss data relating to the financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorship for proposal clarification with the Board and A.H.R.S. representatives Jay Herrmann and Eric Stallbaumer to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:46 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session for 15 minutes at 11:46 a.m. per KSA 75-4319(b)(4) to discuss data relating to the financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorship for proposal clarification with the Board and A.H.R.S. representatives Jay Herrmann and Eric Stallbaumer to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:01 p.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to award the Construction Manager at Risk for the jail project to A.H.R.S. Commissioner Kickhaefer stated that this was a very difficult decision as they had several good applicants and 3 very good interviews. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-11-08-1 approving commissioner meeting dates, payroll dates, accounts payable dates and holiday schedule for 2022. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded Keith Bramhall to approve $100/month cost of living raises for all county employees for 2022. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:20 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021. The Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in observance of Veteran’s Day.