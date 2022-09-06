ATV Driver Hospitalized After Being Ejected During Collison

- Advertisement -

NORTON, KAN. – An Almena man was hospitalized after failing to stop for a stop sign and side-swiping a family SUV on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident took place approximately 1:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36 approximately 8 miles west of Norton.

When first responders arrived, they found a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley Hager, age 24, had traveled north on Norton County Road W9. The ATV side-swiped a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, of Norton. Chestnut was traveling westbound.

Hager was taken to CHI Health Good Smartian Hospital in Kearney, Neb. With serious injuries. In the Honda Pilot, Chestnut and 3 minors did not suffer injuries. Evan Chestnut, 39, of Norton was taken to Norton County Hospital.