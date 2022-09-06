Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKQNK News

ATV Driver Hospitalized After Being Ejected During Collison

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

NORTON, KAN. – An Almena man was hospitalized after failing to stop for a stop sign and side-swiping a family SUV on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident took place approximately 1:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36 approximately 8 miles west of Norton.

When first responders arrived, they found a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley Hager, age 24, had traveled north on Norton County Road W9. The ATV side-swiped a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, of Norton. Chestnut was traveling westbound.

Hager was taken to CHI Health Good Smartian Hospital in Kearney, Neb. With serious injuries. In the Honda Pilot, Chestnut and 3 minors did not suffer injuries. Evan Chestnut, 39, of Norton was taken to Norton County Hospital.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCloud Co. Comm. College Receives $500k Grant From Patterson Family Foundation
Next articleTommy Tryon talks Washington County Football
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Wamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose death

Derek Nester -
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

KBI announced new evidence on 20th anniversary of double murder

Derek Nester -
GREAT BEND - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

Tommy Tryon talks Washington County Football

Sunflower State Radio -
Tommy Tryon on the Washington County Tigers matchup against D-West

Cloud Co. Comm. College Receives $500k Grant From Patterson Family Foundation

Derek Nester -
Cloud County Community College has received a $500,000 grant...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.