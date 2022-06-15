Norton County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration Events In July

Norton County’s 150th Anniversary will be celebrated with a variety of activities in July. Detailed below are events that will be held consistently through the month. More events can be viewed by checking other dates on this websites’ calendar of events pages.
https://www.discovernorton.com/
- July 1 – 17: ‘Autograph Quilt’ display in the Gloria A. Nelson Cultural Arts Center in the main floor of the Heaton Building. Autograph quilts are stamped, signed or embroidered with friends and family names. They were popularized in the 19th century, often as a means of fundraising or given as keepsakes to people moving away.
- July 1 – 30: Historic Photo Gallery in the Gloria A. Nelson Cultural Arts Center in the main floor of the Heaton Building. The Norton County Historical Society and Museum has gathered a selection of photos from our past.to share with the public.
- July 1 – 30: They Also Ran Gallery will depict the election of 1872 between Horace Greeley, Norton’s famous visitor, and Ulysses S. Grant. Images and information about the election will be on display during First State Bank’s regular hours (8:30 to 4pm) and will be included in the historic walking tours.
- July 1-30: The Norton County Historic Museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays (times TBA)
- July 1-30: “Tribes in the Crossroads,” a life sized exhibit of Tepees from Native American Indian tribes in the area in the 1800s. This exhibit will be at the Prairie Dog State Park, in the vicinity of the Adobe House.
- July 1-30: KQNK Radio Bingo – pick up a bingo card at a Norton County business (location TBA). Beginning Friday, July 8 and every Friday in July after that, KQNK will play Bingo – first player to get a blackout will win $150.