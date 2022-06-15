Search

Norton County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration Events In July

By: Derek Nester

Norton County’s 150th Anniversary will be celebrated with a variety of activities in July. Detailed below are events that will be held consistently through the month. More events can be viewed by checking other dates on this websites’ calendar of events pages.

https://www.discovernorton.com/ 

  • July 1 – 17: ‘Autograph Quilt’ display in the Gloria A. Nelson Cultural Arts Center in the main floor of the Heaton Building.  Autograph quilts are stamped, signed or embroidered with friends and family names. They were popularized in the 19th century, often as a means of fundraising or given as keepsakes to people moving away.
  • July 1 – 30: Historic Photo Gallery in the Gloria A. Nelson Cultural Arts Center in the main floor of the Heaton Building. The Norton County Historical Society and Museum has gathered a selection of photos from our past.to share with the public.
  • July 1 – 30: They Also Ran Gallery will depict the election of 1872 between Horace Greeley, Norton’s famous visitor, and Ulysses S. Grant. Images and information about the election will be on display during First State Bank’s regular hours (8:30 to 4pm) and will be included in the historic walking tours.
  • July 1-30: The Norton County Historic Museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays (times TBA)
  • July 1-30: “Tribes in the Crossroads,”  a life sized exhibit of Tepees from Native American Indian tribes in the area in the 1800s. This exhibit will be at the Prairie Dog State Park, in the vicinity of the Adobe House.
  • July 1-30: KQNK Radio Bingo – pick up a bingo card at a Norton County business (location TBA).  Beginning Friday, July 8 and every Friday in July after that, KQNK will play Bingo – first player to get a blackout will win $150.
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

