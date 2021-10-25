55.5 F
2021 KD 94 & Z-96.3 State Volleyball Tournament Broadcast Schedule

By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines

Friday, October 29th

Class 1A DI State Volleyball Tournament at Dodge City Pool Play
8:30 a.m. #4 Lakeside (31-5) vs #5 Victoria (29-5)
10:30 a.m. #4 Lakeside (31-5) vs #8 Rawlins County (16-18)
1:30 p.m. #4 Lakeside (31-5) vs #1 Pretty Prairie (38-4)
Lakeside Volleyball Matches on Z-96.3 The Lake & http://www.kdcountry94.com

Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Hutchinson Pool Play
9:30 a.m. #1 Eureka (35-1) vs #8 Beloit (32-7)
10:30 a.m. #4 Riverton (38-3) vs #8 Beloit (32-7)
12:30 p.m. #5 Smoky Valley (37-3) vs #8 Beloit (32-7)
Beloit Volleyball Matches on KD Country 94 & http://www.kdcountry94.com

Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament at Dodge City Pool Play
4:30 p.m. #1 Smith Center (38-2) vs #8 Pittsburg-Colgan (26-14)
6:30 p.m. #1 Smith Center (38-2) vs #5 Wabaunsee (32-8)
8:30 p.m. #1 Smith Center (38-2) vs #4 Hillsboro (32-8)
Smith Center Volleyball Matches on KD Country 94 & http://www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, October 30th

Class 1A DI State Volleyball Tournament at Dodge City
9 a.m. State Semifinals
10:30 a.m. State Championship & 3rd Place Matches Z-96.3 The Lake & http://www.kdcountry94.com

Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Hutchinson
9 a.m. State Semifinals
10:30 a.m. State Championship & 3rd Place Matches KD Country 94 & http://www.kdcountry94.com

Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament at Dodge City
1 p.m. State Semifinals
2:30 p.m. State Championship & 3rd Place Matches KD Country 94 & http://www.kdcountry94.com

