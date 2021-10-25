Fatality Crash Reported Saturday In Ellsworth County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a fatality accident occurred in Ellsworth County on Saturday afternoon, approximately 4:37 p.m.

According to a report by the KHP, Lance Michael Martin, age 41, of Salina was traveling west on highway K-156 in a 2004 Chevy Impala just west of Avenue D.

Martins’ vehicle crossed the centerline, and collided with a 2012 Peterbilt operated by Kevin Lee Cooper, age 49, of Longview Washington.

Following the collision, Cooper’s Peterbilt crossed back into the westbound lane and collided with a 2007 Peterbilt that was hauling a 2017 Great Dane trailer. This vehicle was driven by Michael John Campbell, age 59, of Tescott.

Michael Martin of Salina was killed in the crash. The KHP reports that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Kevin Lee Cooper reported pain, and Michael John Campbell was not injured in the accident.