Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Smith Center Man Dies In Phillips County Accident

By Derek Nester

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 7:56 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Limestone Road.

Brian Martin, 39, Smith Center was operating a 2008 Nissan passenger car when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went airborne and rolled.

Passenger Lucas Martin, 42, Phillipsburg was ejected from the vehicle.

Brian Martin was able to call 911, but was unable to give an exact location. Prior to emergency personnel locating the crash, Brian succumbed to his injuries and Lucas, disoriented from his injuries, wandered from the scene.

Deputies, Fire fighters and EMS personnel conducted a ground search for Lucas. Our drone was deployed and KHP aircraft provided assistance. Lucas was located by a family member and transported to Phillips County Hospital via ambulance.

