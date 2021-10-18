73.5 F
Inmate Arrested For Murder After Assault at Crawford County Jail

By Derek Nester

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was assaulted by another inmate while in custody at the Crawford County Jail.

By statute, the KBI investigates all in-custody deaths which occur in Kansas jails and prisons unless the inmate who dies is being regularly attended by a physician, or the death is ruled natural by autopsy. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to investigate on Saturday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, corrections officers at the Jail were called to an injured inmate. When they arrived at the jail pod, a common area accessible to several inmates, they located Dante M. Martinez, 20, of Pittsburg. Martinez was suffering from severe injuries. EMS responded and provided medical aid. They transported Martinez to Girard Medical Center.

Following a review of video surveillance from the incident area, it was determined that 25-year-old Gavin P. Wood, of Arma, had attacked Martinez causing his injuries.

Martinez was later transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. On Oct. 16, at 8:54 p.m. he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wood was charged with second-degree murder, and arrested on the new charge.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

