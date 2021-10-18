73.5 F
Salina
Monday, October 18, 2021
KNDY Local News

Temporary Closures Announced For Construction Activity at Tuttle Creek Lake

By Derek Nester
2019 File Photo

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake is announcing that the stilling basin area – locally known as the “tubes” – as well as Outlet Park Shelter #3 is scheduled to be closed to all public access from October 18-22, 2021, depending on weather conditions affecting the planned work.

This closure will also temporarily close access to the west entrance of the Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park below Tuttle Creek Dam.

The east side of outlet park, including Shelter #4 will need to be accessed across the top of the dam and through the Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park during this temporary closure. No reservations will be accepted, and no public use of Shelter #3 in Outlet Park is allowed during the closure until the basin area is reopened.

In addition to providing access to Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park and the east side of Outlet Park, the stilling basin is enjoyed by fishermen and visitors observing releases from the lake. Normal access to the area is expected to return on or before October 23, 2021.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

