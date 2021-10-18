Temporary Closures Announced For Construction Activity at Tuttle Creek Lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake is announcing that the stilling basin area – locally known as the “tubes” – as well as Outlet Park Shelter #3 is scheduled to be closed to all public access from October 18-22, 2021, depending on weather conditions affecting the planned work.

This closure will also temporarily close access to the west entrance of the Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park below Tuttle Creek Dam.

The east side of outlet park, including Shelter #4 will need to be accessed across the top of the dam and through the Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park during this temporary closure. No reservations will be accepted, and no public use of Shelter #3 in Outlet Park is allowed during the closure until the basin area is reopened.

In addition to providing access to Riverpond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park and the east side of Outlet Park, the stilling basin is enjoyed by fishermen and visitors observing releases from the lake. Normal access to the area is expected to return on or before October 23, 2021.

