Tickets Go On Sale Monday For Divas/Divos

By Derek Nester

Eleven local singers are vying to be crowned champion diva or divo at Dueling Divas and Divos Saturday, November 13, at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, Marysville. The competition starts at 7:30 p.m.

“There are no catfights or hair-pulling in this competition,” said Rachel Massoth, a board member for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, the event’s sponsor. “The idea is for these divas and divos to perform a show-stopping number that reflects who they are. It’s all in good fun because we really want to show the audience a good time. It’s all for the arts cooperative.”

The divas competing are Angie Armstrong, Shannon Borgman, Deb Loges, and Pam White; the divos are Jerry Horton, Scott Keller, Peter Muraski, Ben Schierling, and Mike Welch. John and Lori Haefele are competing as a couple.

Each performer will sing a song either accompanied by a pianist or by a back-up track. Once they have performed, audience members will determine the winner with their money — the contestant with the most donations in their name will walk away with this year’s title.

“The event is broken down into two acts,” Massoth said. “The first act features the performances by the divas and divos. During intermission, everyone votes with their money. During the second act we are going to do a live auction to raise some extra funds for MCAC. After that, we will announce who wins this year’s competition.”

Tickets for the event are $10. Appetizers will be served; people may bring their own drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to the event.

The items to be auctioned include a surfboard signed by The Beach Boys, a Garmin, and VIP tables for the arts cooperative’s musical revue fundraiser in January 2022.

Reservations will be taken starting Monday, October 25. Reservations may be made by calling or texting 785-859-4260 or by sending an e-mail to marshallcountyarts@gmail.com. Guests will pay for their tickets the night of the performance. There are a limited number of tickets available for the performance.

The event is a fundraiser for the arts cooperative.

