Cloud Co. Comm. College To Host College Fair Monday

High school students will be able to visit with more than 40 colleges and universities from Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri at Cloud County Community College during a college fair on Monday, Oct. 25. The free event, from 9-10:30 a.m., will be in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The event is an official Kansas College Planning Conference and is sponsored by the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO). These conferences throughout the state give high school students the opportunity to visit with college representatives from across the state and nation.

Colleges and universities who will be at the college fair are: Cloud County Community College, Bethel College, Pittsburg State University, McPherson College, Coffeyville Community College, Manhattan Area Technical College, Flint Hills Technical College, Cowley College, Colby Community College, Kansas State University, Bellus Academy, Wichita State University, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Baker University, Hutchinson Community College, Ottawa University, Barton County Community College, North Central Kansas Technical College, Peru State College, Washburn University, Neosho County Community College, Southeast Community College, University of Kansas, Bethany College, Emporia State University, Highland Community College, Friends University, Washburn Institute of Technology, Kansas Wesleyan University, Tabor College, Independence Community College, Hays Academy of Hair Design, Manhattan Christian College, Salina Area Technical College, Benedictine College, Missouri University of Science & Technology, University of Saint Mary, Fort Hays State University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and Kansas City Kansas Community College.

To register for the event, visit www.strivefair.com and click on the “Students Register Now” button. Students then will select the state, choose which fairs they will attend, and then complete the registration form. Once submitted, attendees will receive a barcode to print and bring with them to the event.