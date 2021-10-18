Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/11/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of 10/04/2021 and agenda for today’s meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kansas Tractor Parts, Great Bend, KS

For 2 tires and rim assemblies

$2,300.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109271

M & M Tire, LLC, Washington, KS

For 2 grader tires and O rings

$2,104.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109272

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. 3 bids were opened for the low volume bridge replacement on West River Road in Section 12 of Waterville Township as follows:

Reece Construction, Salina, KS $308,328.13

Ebert, Wamego, KS $345,570.71

L & M, Great Bend, KS $397,281.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to direct Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to sign the Notice of Award for low bid to Reece Construction, Salina, KS for the low volume bridge replacement on West River Road in Section 12 of Waterville Township. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the Frankfort plow truck is beyond repair. There is a 2012 Freightliner on Purple Wave with the auction ending tomorrow that he is interested in. The Board gave Public Works Administrator Mike Craig the authority to bid up to $80,000 on the truck plus purchase a spreader. The new bridge north of Oketo has some settling issues. The road crew will work to correct this.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Eakes Office Solutions, Grand Island, NE

For Copy paper

$1,559.60-Couthouse General Fund-P.O. 6524

Edelman-Lyon Co, Kansas City, MO

For 1 pair CECO Hollow Metal Doors (bus doors)

$5,600.00-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6514

The Marysville Advocate, Marysville, KS

For Legal Printing

$4,392.39-General (Treasurer) Fund-P.O. 6333

GlaxoSmithKline,

For Private Vaccines

$7,780.22-Health Fund-P.O. #6288

Eakes Office Solution, Grand Island, NE

For Furniture for Dispatch

$2,019.29-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6486

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (September 2021)

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6500

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (9-10 to 10-7-21)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6501

County Counselors Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar presented a Blue Rapids Housing Lease Agreement for review. The agreement will be sent to Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to present to Blue Rapids Housing Authority for their review and approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:41 a.m.

per KSA #75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:51 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman joined the meeting to discuss the upcoming interviews for CM at Risk for the jail project. Commissioner Bramhall discussed an additional interview with Loyd Builders who was awarded the job with the previous construction plans. The Board decided to stick with the 3 original firms for interviews but will always have an option to interview additional firms.

Emergency Management Assistant Director Leslie Jeter met with the Board to discuss the progress on the American Rescue Plan. Leslie reported that they are still emphasizing water, sewer and premium pay for the focus of spending the funds. A Procurement Policy for the County needs to be implemented and she is working with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd on additional policies. Leslie was given the request from the Home Sewer district to keep for future reference. The Frankfort Community Care Home has also indicated an interest in use of some of the funds.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:49 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.