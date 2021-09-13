Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/7/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present for the meeting. Commissioner Bramhall was absent from the meeting. Chris Pannbacker was present from the Marysville Advocate.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Barbara Kickhaefer as chairman of today’s meeting due to the absence of Chairman Bramhall. Motion passed 2-0.

The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board to discuss the KDOT cost share grant to develop North 11th Terrace. This grant was previously applied for with a 20% match by the County and the grant was not received. Mrs. Barber feels it in the best interest of the County to be more aggressive with the match and feels that 35% to 40% would earn more points towards the grant. A 35% match would be $228,500 and 40% would be $261,158.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to commit up to 40% – $261,158 to the KDOT cost share grant. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 08/30/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel Pkg for bridge construction B#22.0-CC.9 on 23rd Rd, N of Dogwood

$135,260.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109258

John Deere Financial (Landmark Impl), Carol Stream, IL

For Rebuilt waterpump, repl. Shaft & impeller

$2,362.01-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109261

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For 16 cubic yards concrete and trucking B#22.0-L.5

$2,337.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109263

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For 22 cubic yards concrete and trucking B#22.0-CC.9

$3,444.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109262

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For 6 pc 10” channel x 24’6” – stock

$2,214.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109260

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel Pkg for bridge #26.0-H.05 (40×20)

$84,661.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109259

Norfolk Contracting, Inc, Norfolk, NE

For Construction of B#22.0-CC.9

$24,400.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109257

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg are working on a Kansas local bridge program grant that will assist construction and cost of materials for a low use structure. The grant is for $150,000 and if a bridge from our current inventory can be removed from inventory we could qualify for an additional $50,000. Roy and Mike will be bringing back recommendations in the near future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the asphalt millings put down on the Farmers Cooperative road appears to be doing well. The road department will do this same process North of Axtell.

Chrystal Busey, Clerk for the City of Blue Rapids met with the Board. There is a committee that has been formed and are looking into the construction of a “County Park” in Blue Rapids. She brought several handouts showing different types of parks to give the Board an idea of what they are thinking. The vision of the committee is to integrate the various businesses in the County into this interactive park. They are asking for a contribution of $20,000 from the County to put towards this park. Commissioner Kickhaefer told her that the County has a little over $15,000.00 remaining in the Special Parks & Recreation fund, so the County would need to discuss any contribution. Commissioner Kickhaefer also informed Mrs. Busey that the County does have a Special Alcohol fund with a sizable balance for future reference if the City has a need for any type of alcohol or drug programs.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane texted County Clerk Sandra Wilson regarding the mowing at the Frankfort Nutrition Site. The nursing home maintenance person will only mow for us if he is covered under our insurance. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig was asked to rejoin the meeting to discuss the possibility of someone from the Frankfort shop mowing the Frankfort Nutrition site for the remainder of this season. Mr. Craig said they have a push mower at the Waterville shop that they could probably bring over and he will see that it gets mowed. Mrs. Lyhane will look into mowing for next year and will continue to look into snow removal.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar presented the Process and Procedures for Recessing an Open Meeting for the Purposes of an Executive Session form that has been approved by the Attorney General’s office.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Process and Procedures for Recessing an Open Meeting for the Purposes of an Executive Session as presented and approved by the Attorney General’s office. Motion passed 2-0.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented Resolution #20-21-09-07-1 a Resolution by the Board of County Commissioners of Marshall County, Kansas, concerning Judicial Foreclosure and Sale of Real Estate Tax Liens for approval.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-09-07-1 Concerning Judicial Foreclosure and Sale of Real Estate Liens. Motion passed 2-0.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar said that he will begin working on the Road Use Agreement for the Grain Belt so is prepared when they are ready to proceed.

With the recent increase in Covid numbers in the County, Commissioner Bramhall sent an email asking the Board to discuss with County Counselor Jason Brinegar about implementing a COVID-19 absence policy. County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that the Board should absolutely look into doing this but would suggest input from Medical Director Dr. Nancy Zidek and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will contact Health Nurse Sue Rhodes to see if her and the medical director can meet with the Board next week to discuss.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Marshall County Connections, Marysville, KS

For Blue River Rail Trail Donation

$12,000.00-Special Parks & Recreation Fund-P.O. #6483

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For August Sales Tax

$101,243,85-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6481

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (August 2021)

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6457

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (August 2021)

$2,950.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6456

Stonehenge Properties LTD Revcord, Houston, TX

For System Renewal for Recorder

$5,711.74-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6413

AT Painting, Baileyville, KS

For 50% for exterior paint job @ Helvering Center

$2,675.00-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6402

Flint Hills Powersports, Inc., St. George, KS

For 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 w/trade in

$12,538.95-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6324

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Uniform pants

$1,673.70-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6323

Horseshoe Lock & Key, Manhattan, KS

For Building Locks

$2,102.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6322

Carriage Motors, Beatrice, NE

For Transmission & Repair work for 2020 Chev Tahoe

$1,635.97-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6321

Jackson Co. Medical Examiner, Kansas City, MO

For Autopsy – Mills

$2,400.00-County Coroner Fund-P.O. #6320

GlaxoSmithKline

For Vaccines

$4,023.73-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6286

Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers, Topeka, KS

For Irish Creek Engineering Services

$103,593.00-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6482

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Lee Weber, gasoline for mowing lagoons $150.00

Evergy, 2 lifts stations $330.20

Linda Weber, wages $161.61

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

Grant Griffee, wages $207.79

Leslie Jeter with Emergency Management joined the meeting to get a signature for the updated Marshall County Ops Plan. This plan has to be updated every 3 years.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:13 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 2022 Budget Hearing is scheduled to be held at 8:30 a.m. on that date.