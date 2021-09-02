Corps To Start Rock Overlay at Tuttle Creek Dam in September, Will Close Access Near Dam

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming construction project to repair the rock overlay on portions of the upstream side of the Tuttle Creek Dam. During 2019, portions of the existing rock overlay were degraded due to the extended duration of high water and wave action. This project will restore the more damaged portions of rock on the dam. This is the initial phase of repairs with additional work planned as future project funds allow.

Work is expected to begin on or about September 7, 2021 and will require closure of public access, including the east and west dam parking lots and the entire upstream face of the dam. These closures include all pedestrian and bank fishing. The project will span several months, with no anticipated road closures and this initial phase is expected to be complete in early 2022.

