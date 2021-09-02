84.2 F
Salina
Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Corps To Start Rock Overlay at Tuttle Creek Dam in September, Will Close Access Near Dam

By Derek Nester
Upstream side of Tuttle Creek Dam east parking area looking west. Work is expected to begin on or about September 7, 2021 and will require closure of public access, including the east and west dam parking lots and the entire upstream face of the dam. These closures include all pedestrian and bank fishing.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming construction project to repair the rock overlay on portions of the upstream side of the Tuttle Creek Dam. During 2019, portions of the existing rock overlay were degraded due to the extended duration of high water and wave action. This project will restore the more damaged portions of rock on the dam. This is the initial phase of repairs with additional work planned as future project funds allow.

Work is expected to begin on or about September 7, 2021 and will require closure of public access, including the east and west dam parking lots and the entire upstream face of the dam. These closures include all pedestrian and bank fishing. The project will span several months, with no anticipated road closures and this initial phase is expected to be complete in early 2022.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.

Previous article9-2-21 COVID HS IMPACT-BRAD MASON-MONDESI-BRETT VEACH-JIMBO CONTRACT
Next articleCommemoration of 9/11 20th Anniversary
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.