NEW GAME: Marysville Bulldogs at Beloit Trojans High School Football

By Derek Nester

The Marysville Bulldogs will travel to Beloit to face the Beloit Trojans to open the 2021 high school football season. The game will kick at 7 p.m. Friday. We will have it on KD Country 94 in Beloit, and KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 in Marysville. Stream it live on this website.

Marysville was originally slated to face Valley Heights Friday, before that game was canceled due to COVID-19. Beloit was slated to host Republic County on Friday, but Republic County high school had to cancel due to COVID-19.

