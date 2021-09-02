84.2 F
Commemoration of 9/11 20th Anniversary

By Derek Nester

CONCORDIA, September 11, 2021. Join veterans, first responders and community members in a tribute to the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, 2001. Honor our fallen civilians and heroes in a Ceremony of Commemoration at 8:00 am at the Concordia City Park.

At 9:00 am, the Concordia Fire Department will hold their annual stair climb at the Concordia High School football stadium. Everyone is invited to join the firefighters as they honor the 343 New York City firefighters who gave their lives during the tragic events at the World Trade Center on 9/11 by climbing the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs.

According to Bryan Cleveland, a veteran and organizer of this year’s event, “September 11th is a date that will live on in history. We want to recognize the sacrifice and service that was given. At a time when there is so much division in our nation, we are joining together to remember our fellow Americans, our military men and women, and our first responders – to stand together, to stand for freedom, and to ‘Never Forget’.”

“September 11th has officially been declared as Patriot Day,” said Cleveland. “It is an opportunity to remember those who died and the ongoing battle against terrorism.”
For more information, contact Bryan Cleveland at 785-914-7527.

