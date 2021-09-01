Republic Co. at Beloit Football Game Friday Cancelled; Beloit Seeking New Opponent

The Republic County at Beloit high school football game scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled. The Beloit football team is currently seeking a new opponent to play, and we will update if and when that happens.
First CoVid Cancelation of the year?
Republic County v @BeloitFootball is canceled this Friday due to CoVid@ncksradioguy10 @kpreps @KansasPregame @sportsinkansas @saljsports
— Jesy 🎧 Strnad (@HeadbandJesy) September 1, 2021
Beloit High School is looking for a game for this Friday. If you have an opening and are willing to play, please contact our AD kbeisner@usd273.org @kpreps @KansasPregame @CatchItKansas
— Beloit Trojan Football (@BeloitFootball) September 1, 2021